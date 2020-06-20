SC dismisses plea challenging NGT's order upholding exclusion of Aarey Colony from ESZ: Report

A plea filed by NGO Vanashakti, challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order that upheld the exclusion of Mumbai's Aarey Colony from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) was quashed by the Supreme Court in the week that went by, as per a report by Indian Express.

In December 2016, an area of a minimum of 100 metre and maximum up to 4 kilometre from the SGNP boundary was categorised as an ESZ as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC). But the 165 hectares under the Aarey Milk Colony, located at the border of the national park, was excluded from the ESZ categorisation.

This order was challenged by the NGO Vanashakti before the NGT, which earlier this year upheld the Environment Ministry's decision to exclude the the land under Aarey Colony from the declared ESZ, thereby disposing of the application.

Thereafter, Vanashakti approached the apex court challenging the NGT's decision to uphold the MoEFCC order. The matter was heard on June 16, where the SC bench dismissed the NGO's appeal.

What the order does is essentially clear the way for any infrastructure project related activities to be undertaken in the area under the Aarey Colony.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Vanashakti had raised the issue that the NGT was not considering the fact that the area that is being excluded is a heavily forested one and home to varies species of flora and fauna, and hence the ESZ categorisation should include the same.