App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' ordinance

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta dismissed a plea of a Kerala-based outfit Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema and said it will not like to interfere.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Constitutional validity of an ordinance which makes the practice of 'triple talaq' a punishable offence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta dismissed a plea of a Kerala-based outfit Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema and said it will not like to interfere.

"As the challenge in the petition is to an Ordinance, we are not inclined to entertain the writ petition. However, we make it clear that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case. The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance was first notified on September 19 last year, hours after the Union Cabinet had cleared it.

related news

'Triple talaq', also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

The ordinance making the practice of instant 'triple talaq' a punishable offence was issued for the third time in less than a year on February 21.

The apex court had on March 11, refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging re-promulgation of an ordinance which makes the practice of instant 'triple talaq' a punishable offence.

The court was informed that the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha but it was pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Under the ordinance, instant 'triple talaq' has been declared as illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seeking to allay the fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards, such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court had in August, 2017, put the curtains down on the 1,400-year-old practice and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #triple talaq

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sanjay Nirupam Loses Mumbai Congress Chief's Post to Milind Deora, Get ...

AAP Seeks Explanation from Puri over Fall in Delhi Metro Ridership

ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Chris Gayle departs for 79

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.