Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses plea challenging Centre's notification according minority status to 5 communities

"Religion must be considered pan-India," said the bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the Centre's 26-year-old notification declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis -- as minorities A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to entertain the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking laying of guidelines to accord minority status based on state-wise population of a community.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Centre #Current Affairs #India #minority #S A Bobde

