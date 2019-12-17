SC dismisses plea challenging Centre's notification according minority status to 5 communities

"Religion must be considered pan-India," said the bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the Centre's 26-year-old notification declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis -- as minorities A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to entertain the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking laying of guidelines to accord minority status based on state-wise population of a community."Religion must be considered pan-India," said the bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 11:49 am