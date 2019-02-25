App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses PIL seeking probe into alleged conspiracy behind Pulwama terror attack

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy in the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy in the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed

The PIL submitted that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was used in the terror attack and it required a through probe.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #PIL #Pulwama terror attack #Supreme Court

