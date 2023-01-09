 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC dismisses PIL challenging committees set up by Gujarat and Uttarakhand for UCC

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the plea filed by Anoop Baranwal and others is devoid of merit and does not warrant to be entertained.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the decisions of the Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments to constitute committees for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in their respective states.

The bench said the constitution of such committees by the states cannot be challenged for being ultra vires to the constitution.

"There was nothing wrong for the states to constitute committees under Article 162 of the Constitution, which gives the power to the executive to do so," the court said.

It said, "The Constitution of the committees set by the state governments is challenged in this PIL. Article 162 of the Constitution empowers the State to constitute such committees. What is wrong with it? Entry 5 of the 7th schedule of the Constitution gives such power to the States to form a committee. Setting up such committees cannot be said to be ultra-vires the Constitution".

Article 162 of the Constitution states that the executive power of a State shall extend to the matters with respect to which the legislature of the State has power to make laws.