you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses PIL against Delhi govt's decision to install CCTV in schools

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the submission that the installation and transmission of live feeds of CCTV to the parents would infringe the fundamental right to privacy as the kids are incapable to give consent and the parents' approval has not been taken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 12 dismissed a PIL challenging the AAP government's decision to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in classrooms in Delhi schools and live stream the feed to parents of students.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the submission that the installation and transmission of live feeds of CCTV to the parents would infringe the fundamental right to privacy as the kids are incapable to give consent and the parents' approval has not been taken.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition," the bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said.

Earlier, the apex court had issued notice to the Delhi government on the PIL of 20-year-old Amber Tickoo, a third year law student at National Law University, challenging the decision of the Delhi government.

The live-streaming of CCTV feeds will be done to random people which will be a breach of privacy, the PIL had claimed.

There were adolescent children in schools and it will be a breach of their privacy if the CCTV feed was live streamed, it said.

The plea had sought setting aside of the Delhi government's decision of September 11, 2017 for installing CCTV cameras in class room and life streaming the CCTV feeds to the parents of children.

It contended that these decisions of the government were in direct contravention of the verdict of the apex court which has unequivocally upheld the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Supreme Court

