Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Devendra Fadnavis’ review plea dismissed, former Maha CM to face trial over poll-related cases

Fadnavis may now face trial for allegedly not disclosing pending criminal cases against him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on March 3 dismissed Devendra Fadnavis' plea, seeking a review of its earlier order which had directed the former chief minister to face trial for allegedly not disclosing pending criminal cases against him.

The case was first registered in 2014 when Bombay High Court lawyer Satish Ukey filed a complaint alleging that Fadnavis had failed to disclose details of two criminal cases pending against him in his election affidavit.

These two cases pertained to alleged cheating and forgery which had been filed in 1996 and 1998, respectively.

Close

The Sessions Court and later the Bombay High Court in May 2016 had ruled that there was no need to prosecute Fadnavis under section 125A of the Representation of People Act, which deals with penalty for filing false election affidavits.

related news

A three-judge bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had set aside the High Court ruling in September 2019, saying it was not legally tenable. The trial court was told to resume the case against Fadnavis who was then Maharashtra chief minister.

(This is a developing story. To be updated)

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Legal #Politics #Supreme Court

