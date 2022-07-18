SC directs states to pay compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting time

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on July 18 directed all states and Union Territories to ensure payment of compensation to family members of Covid-19 victims without wasting any time.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said that if any claimant has grievance with respect to the non-payment of compensation and/or rejection of their claim then they may approach the grievance redressal committee concerned.

It also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks. With regard to the plea alleging transfer of funds by the Andhra Pradesh government from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts, the bench directed the funds be transferred to the SDRF account within two days.

"We close the proceedings while directing all the states to see that the compensation payable under our earlier order be made to eligible persons without wasting any time and if any claimant has any grievance they may approach the concerned grievance redressal committee," the bench said.

The top court had earlier granted a "last opportunity" to the Andhra Pradesh government to file its response on a plea alleging transfer of funds by the state from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts and had restrained the state government from diverting the funds and issued notice to it in the matter.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, had submitted that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.

He had alleged that the state government was illegally utilising the funds of the SDRF for purposes other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.