you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC directs Madras HC to decide plea of TikTok app on April 24

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said if the Madras High Court fails to decided on the plea of TikTok app then its ban order will stand vacated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madras High Court to decide on April 24 a plea of TikTok app seeking vacating of its ban order.

The apex court had earlier refused to stay the Madras High Court order that directed the Centre to ban the "Tiktok" app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #madras HC.TikTok #Supreme Court

