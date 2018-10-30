App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC directs Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to complainant against Rakesh Asthana

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph refused to stay CBI summons against Sana and also rejected his plea for recording of his statement in presence of retired former SC judge A K Patnaik.

PTI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to businessman Satish Sana, complainant in the alleged bribery case against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Sana, on whose complaint an FIR was registered against the CBI Special Director, had moved the apex court on Monday seeking police protection and a stay on the notice issued by the agency summoning him for interrogation.
