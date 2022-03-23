English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC directs ED to file reply on plea of ex-Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife seeking bail

    The ED had recently filed a fresh charge sheet before a court here in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group Unitech, its promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and others.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on a plea filed by the wife of ex- Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra seeking interim bail to take part in the last rites of her grandmother.

    A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that it would pass the order on Preeti Chandra's plea on Friday.

    At the outset, the ED expressed apprehension that Chandra may leave the country if granted bail and said "it is better to be safe than be sorry." Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail plea and told the bench that Chandra was arrested when she was trying to leave the country and she is a flight risk.

    Divan contended that Chandra has recently obtained citizenship of Dominican Republic which is not among the countries with which India has an extradition treaty. The ED had recently filed a fresh charge sheet before a court here in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group Unitech, its promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and others.

    Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of the Unitech group), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (promoter of accused company Carnoustie group) and 66 domestic and overseas companies have been arrayed as accused in the charge sheet.
    PTI
    Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #Sanjay Chandra #Supreme Court #Unitech
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 10:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.