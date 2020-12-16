SC Collegium recommends elevation of five HC judges, transfer of four

The Supreme Court Collegium, on December 16, recommended the transfer of four high court judges and the elevation of five to the rank of Chief Justice, reported The Fineprint.



The SC Collegium recommended that Justice Dr S Muralidhar be made the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Hima Kohli be made the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sanjib Banerjee be made the CJ of the Madras High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal be made the CJ of the Jammu and Kashmir HC and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia be made the CJ of the Gauhati HC.

The Collegium further recommended the transfer of Justice JK Maheshwari – the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Sikkim High Court, the transfer of Justice RS Chauhan – CJ of Telangana HC to Uttarakhand HC, transfer of Justice Mohammed Rafiq – CJ of Orissa HC to Madhya Pradesh HC, and transfer of AK Goswami – Chief Justice of Sikkim HC to Andhra Pradesh HC.