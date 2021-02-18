MARKET NEWS

SC closes case examining 'conspiracy' behind sexual harassment allegations against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

An panel headed by former SC judge Justice AK Patnaik in a report stated that a conspiracy behind the sexual harassment allegations against the former CJI cannot be "ruled out".

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court (SC) on February 18 disposed of the suo moto proceedings initiated to examine a "larger conspiracy" behind sexual harassment levelled against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

An enquiry panel headed by former SC judge Justice AK Patnaik in a report stated that a conspiracy behind the sexual harassment allegations cannot be "ruled out", legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"The veracity of the allegations levelled by lawyer Utsav Singh Bains could not be verified completely due to the limited access of records and other collaborative material," the top court said quoting Justice Patnaik's report.

Th panel's report said certain decisions made by Gogoi during his tenure as CJI could be the reason for the allegations. The report ALSO cited an Intelligence Bureau input that several people were unhappy with Justice Gogoi for driving the Assam-NRC process.

Advocate had raised the possibility Utsav Bains after the allegations against Gogoi surfaced in 2019.
TAGS: #India
first published: Feb 18, 2021 12:28 pm

