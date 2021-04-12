English
SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold courts through video conferencing from their residences. The entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised, they said.

The apex court has also come out with a notification that the benches, which used to assemble at 10.30 AM, would assemble one hour late on Monday.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court
first published: Apr 12, 2021 09:59 am

