Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Parliament to consider new law to deal with mob lynching

The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to become a new norm. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also passed a slew of directions to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.

The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

"Citizens cannot take law into their hands and cannot become law unto themselves," the bench said.

"Horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be allowed to become a new norm and has to be curbed with iron hands," it said, adding that states cannot turn a deaf ear to such incidents.

The bench asked the legislature to consider enacting a new penal provision to deal with offences of mob violence and provide deterrent punishment to such offenders.

The top court passed the order on a plea seeking formulation of guidelines to curb such violent incidents in the country.

The bench has now posted the PIL filed by persons like Tushar Gandhi and Tehseen Poonawalla for further hearing on August 28 and asked the Centre and state governments to take steps to deal with such offences in pursuance of its directions.

The CJI, who pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom, did not read out measures directed by the court to deal with such offences.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:50 pm

