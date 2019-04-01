App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Opposition leaders to file reply in a week on EC's affidavit on counting of VVPAT slips

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said that it wants the petitioners to file the reply to the affidavit by April 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Monday asked 21 opposition leaders to file within a week their reply on the Election Commission's affidavit on their plea seeking counting of at least 50 per cent of VVPAT slips in Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

In its affidavit, EC has said that any further increase in the sample size of verification from the existing norm of one polling booth per assembly segment would lead to very negligible gain in the confidence level, which is way above 99.99 per cent.

It has said that 50 per cent VVPAT slip verification as sought by opposition leaders in each assembly segment of a Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency on an average shall enlarge the time required for counting to about six days.

The 21 opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought that VVPAT slips of at least 50 per cent of voting machines in each assembly constituency be checked randomly during Lok Sabha polls.

related news

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said that it wants the petitioners to file the reply to the affidavit by April 8.

Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for the opposition leaders, said that he needs to file reply to EC's affidavit on three-four points.

EC has further stated: "It is also relevant to mention that in many Assembly Constituencies, there are more than 400 polling stations, which will require about 8-9 days to complete the VVPAT slip count. It is pertinent to mention that demands for re-count that routinely arise of the VVPAT slips themselves, which will compound the time requirement."

It said increased VVPAT slip counting will require extensive training and capacity building of election officials in the field and substantial increase of such officials will be required for deployment in the field.

"It is further submitted that when the polls are imminent and polling is to commence from April 11, 2019, to now seek to alter the system adopted by the Election Commission of India at this stage might not be feasible," the affidavit said.

The poll panel currently adopts a system of counting of VVPAT slips in one polling booth per assembly constituency in the Vidhan Sabha polls and in one polling booth in each assembly segment for the Lok Sabha polls.

The affidavit said that the 21 opposition leaders have not disclose "even one specific instance for this Court to come to a conclusion that the existing system would in any manner adversely influence the free and fair elections".

The EC, which was asked on March 25 by the apex court to give its view on increasing the number of random sample surveys from one booth per assembly segment, had said that in the future elections it may consider suggestions for further improving the holding of polls in free and fair manner.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Supreme Court

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Going to Try and Experience India as Much as Possible: Jose ...

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

Finch Vaults up ODI Rankings Chart After Stunning Reversal in Form

CBSE to Hire Retired Govt Officers for Conducting Departmental Inquiri ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.