you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Centre to take steps to regulate app-based taxi services

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 31 asked the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate app-based taxi services like Ola and Uber in the country.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

The bench also comprising Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators.

When the counsel appearing for the Centre said that it will require amendment in law, the court said, "you have to do it".

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:48 am

tags #India

