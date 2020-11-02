172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sc-asks-centre-to-file-status-report-on-proceedings-in-uk-for-extradition-of-vijay-mallya-6052131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Centre to file status report on proceedings in UK for extradition of Vijay Mallya

The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in the United Kingdom, which is judicial and confidential in nature is resolved.

PTI

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to file status report in six weeks on the proceedings pending in the United Kingdom for extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file status report in the matter in six weeks and posted it for hearing in the first week of January next year.

The bench also refused to accept the plea of advocate E C Agarwala, who has been appearing for Mallya in the apex court, seeking discharge from the case.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:15 pm

