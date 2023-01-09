 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

SC asks Centre to file its response to pleas challenging validity of 1991 law on places of worship

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

The 1991 law prohibits conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947 and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government to file its reply to a batch of PILs challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law which prohibit filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha gave the Centre time till the end of February to submit its response to the petitions against some provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some of the intervenors, raised the preliminary objection to the challenge of a statute through PILs, calling it a serious issue.

"I have certain points to make. First, that this challenge has been made through PILs...I can understand if there is a dispute concerning a structure. This is an Act in regard to which certain observations have been made in Ram Janmabhoomi case (Ayodhya verdict).

"My preliminary objection is that these PILs cannot be entertained unless they relate to a particular structure. There cannot be a public interest qua judgement of a court taking a certain view," Sibal said.  He added that before the court goes into final hearing of the matter, these preliminary issues needed to be dealt with.

The bench noted the objection raised by Sibal and said it will take that into account during the final hearing by the end of February.