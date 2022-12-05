 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC asks CBI to embrace 'change' as plea seeks guidelines on examination of personal electronic devices

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel appearing for the petitioners said the manuals for investigation agencies are being updated the world over on the privacy issue.

The world has changed and the CBI should also - the Supreme Court observed on Monday while hearing a plea seeking guidelines for probe agencies on seizure, examination and preservation of personal digital and electronic devices and their contents.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed that the CBI Manual, which provides for the procedure to be adopted during an investigation, might need updation.

"The world has changed, CBI should also change," Justice Kaul said.

Justice Oka observed that he has seen the CBI Manual and it might need updation.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed last month in the apex court in the matter, has said it would be appropriate to take suggestions/objections from all quarters on an issue concerning the enforcement of law and investigation of crimes as law and order is a state issue.