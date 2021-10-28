MARKET NEWS

SC allows NTA to declare results of medical aspirants after paper mix-up fiasco

Bombay High Court had restrained NTA from declaring the NEET results and ordered re-examination for the two aspirants.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
NEET: The NTA had sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its plea against the Bombay high court order.

The Supreme Court on October 28 allowed the declaration of medical entrance examination NEET results of two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed at a centre in Maharashtra. The Bombay High Court had earlier restrained the authority from doing so, reported LiveLaw.

In an unprecedented order, the high court had on October 20 directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), set up in 2018 for conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The court had taken note of the fact that the test booklets and the OMR sheets of Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

Besides ordering re-examination and staying the declaration of the results, it also directed that the NTA shall give 48 hours clear notice to the petitioners about the date of examination and the centre allotted to them.

Making it clear that the order shall not be treated as a precedent, the high court had also directed the NTA to issue the admit card or permission as is required for the purpose of appearing for the examination directed to be held, in advance.

Following this, the NTA had sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its plea against the high court order.

The NTA, in its appeal, said that the NEET (UG), 2021 Examination for more than 16 lakh candidates was conducted on September 12, and due to the high court's order, it has not been able to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration.

The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for 16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators', the NTA said in the plea.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 28, 2021 12:07 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.