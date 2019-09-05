App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 5 allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there.

In her petition, Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her for a month.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:27 am

tags #India #SC

