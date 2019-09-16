SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court of India on September 16 allowed senior Indian National Congress leader and former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit his home state.

The apex court allowed Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

However, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said Azad will not be allowed to “make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions".

Azad had moved SC seeking permission to visit his home state to enquire about the well-being of his family.

The former J&K chief minister said he has filed the plea in his personal capacity and that it is apolitical.

Azad's petition was taken up by a bench of CJI Gogoi, and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer on September 16.