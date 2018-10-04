App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC allows deportation of seven Rohingyas from Assam to Myanmar

The apex court said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally migrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar.

The apex court said the seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court as illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens.

"We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the apex court said.

The Centre told the apex court that the seven Rohingyas have illegally migrated to India in 2012 and they were convicted under Foreigners Act.

The Centre also informed the court that Myanmar has issued a certificate of identity to the seven Rohingyas along with one month visa to facilitate their deportation.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

An application was moved Wednesday seeking to restrain the Centre from deporting to Myanmar seven Rohingyas lodged in a detention centre at Silchar in Assam.

Rohingya immigrants will be handed over to the Myanmar authorities in Moreh border post in Manipur on Thursday, a Home Ministry official had said Wednesday.

The interim plea, seeking urgent measures to stop the proposed deportation of seven Rohingyas, was filed in a pending PIL.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:27 am

