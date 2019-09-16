SC allows CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami to go back to J&K

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.
The Supreme Court on September 16 allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.
The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home.
The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 11:22 am