SC allows 1100 journalists to take possession of land allotted in 2008 in Hyderabad

In a relief to over a thousand journalists, the Supreme Court on Thursday permitted them to take possession of their plots, which were allotted to them in 2008, in Hyderabad and undertake the construction of their homes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which was dealing with pleas relating to the framing of guidelines to govern the allotment of land to housing societies nationwide, segregated the interim plea of a housing society formed by 1100 journalists and granted them the possession of their plots.

We are not passing any orders on the rest of the applications. So far as this application is concerned, there are 1100 journalists, whose wages range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per month and these journalists were already allotted the plots and the decisions were made. Because of the interim orders, further developments did not take place, the bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, said. Please allow these small people, journalists, to get the small plots which were allotted a long time back in 2008, the CJI said when lawyer Prashant Bhushan opposed it.

So far as the framing of the national policy to regulate such allotments is concerned, this issue can be taken up at a later stage, the CJI said. You see there are 1,100 journalists, getting salaries of Rs 8,000 pm to Rs 40,000 per month, and they were given small pieces of land. They are paying, Can we say that it is a charity..., the bench added.

The bench asked journalists of the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Co-Op. Housing Society Ltd to pay the remaining consideration amount, take possessions, and start construction. We allow the journalists to take possession and undertake construction. And so far as the applications of IAS and IPS, MLAs and MPs are concerned, we are not inclined to pass any order at this stage, the CJI said.

During the brief hearing, the bench said that the journalists will have to give the undertaking that they do not have alternate land or own house in Hyderabad. Why should the journalists be considered privileged to be able to get plots, Bhushan said when the bench referred to the poor financial condition of allottee scribes.

Cannot these small journalists be given, the bench asked. They can be given. But, what about the other people who are poorer than journalists, the lawyer said.

The housing society, along with other societies, was allotted land in 2008, and then it got held up in litigation. Earlier on February 8, the top court had asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to submit proposed guidelines to govern the allotment of government land to housing societies, to which politicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and sometimes judges are also members, across the country.

The bench had said now the scope of the petition has been expanded, the plea may be listed after the AG submits guidelines, proposed by him, to govern the allotment of land to housing societies nationwide. It had asked how the court can regulate and ask for a uniform policy on such kind of allotment across the country.

What is happening is that plots are being distributed to politicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and sometimes even to judges and all this is done to curry favours for particular entities, Venugopal had said. Therefore, the apex court decided to have some guidelines so that the governments across the country are bound by them, he had said, adding that one chief minister allotted land to the driver.

During the course of the hearing, Mr. C.S.Vaidyanathan, senior counsel (appearing for Telangana) submits that the state is not going to allot the land which is the subject matter of the application to anybody. Recording the statement made by the learned senior counsel, we see no reason to pass any specific interim order. The Attorney General submits that the guidelines in compliance to the order passed by this Court have been framed. We request the Attorney General to circulate the said guidelines to us. The parties are at liberty to make a mention for a listing of the matter after four weeks, the bench had noted in its order.

The matter pertained to ascertaining the legality, propriety of policies formulated by the states concerning the allotment of land for housing projects and exploring the possibility of having a uniform policy concerning the same which is applicable PAN-India. The issue came up in an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh, now pursued by the successor Telangana government, against the 2010 verdict of the Hyderabad High Court setting aside various government orders on the allotment of residential plots to housing societies.

Prior to this, a plea was filed in 2008 in the high court challenging the alienation of land situated within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation Limits to various societies comprising MLAs, MPs, IAS, IPS, IRS officers, and others. The conclusion is irresistible and the impugned GOs (government orders) to the extent that they did not render ineligible the persons, who own a house or house site in their own name or in the name of their spouse or children for allotment of house sites by the respective societies of which they are members, cannot be sustained in law, the high court had held in 2010.

The state government had appealed against the verdict.