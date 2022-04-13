SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from prison

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea seeking immediate release from prison in a money laundering case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the jailed leader who sought urgent listing of his plea, to provide documents.

Please give the papers, said the bench, which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act came into being in 2005 and the minister has been accused under the statute for the alleged offences committed prior to 2000, Sibal said.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Soon after his arrest, the minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the high court, challenging his arrest and the remand orders.