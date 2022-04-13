English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release from prison

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the jailed leader who sought urgent listing of his plea, to provide documents.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    (Image: ANI)

    (Image: ANI)

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's plea seeking immediate release from prison in a money laundering case.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the jailed leader who sought urgent listing of his plea, to provide documents.

    Please give the papers, said the bench, which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act came into being in 2005 and the minister has been accused under the statute for the alleged offences committed prior to 2000, Sibal said.

    Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Soon after his arrest, the minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the high court, challenging his arrest and the remand orders.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Nawab Malik #Supreme Court
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 11:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.