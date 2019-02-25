App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC agrees to hear plea seeking protection of human rights of security forces

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and Kashmir and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea, filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking protection of human rights of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.

The plea sought formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 11:55 am

