Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC agrees to entertain J&K People's Conference plea against abrogation of Article 370

The bench said it is not going to multiply the petitions on the issue of Article 370.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 16 agreed to entertain the petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) challenging the President's Rule imposed in the state and abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer tagged the petition filed by JKPC with those petitions which have been referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for examining the legal validity of the Presidential order on abrogation of Article 370 from the state.

However, the bench declined to entertain other fresh petitions on the issue of scrapping of Article 370.

It said people who want to argue on the issue can file impleadment application.

"We are examining the validity of the legislative action," the bench said while referring to several petitions which have been referred to the Constitution bench and fixed for hearing in first week of October.

When the counsel appearing for the JKPC pleaded for entertaining its petition, the bench said, "you should have come to this court earlier".

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #SC

