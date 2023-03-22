 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala assured Bano, represented through her lawyer Shobha Gupta, that the new bench will be formed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots, against the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case.

Gupta mentioned the matter for urgent hearing and said that a new bench needs to be constituted.

"I will have a bench constituted. Will look at it this evening," the CJI said.