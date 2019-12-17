App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC agrees to consider plea for probe into violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a plea seeking a CBI or a court-monitored SIT probe into the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said, "We will take care of the violence".

The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.

"We are not saying that the issue raised by you is not important," the bench said, adding, "You can try your luck tomorrow".

Close

Upadhyay told the bench that trains were set ablaze during the protest in West Bengal and a CBI or SIT probe was needed to find out the real conspirator who was behind the violent protests.

related news

The top court is scheduled to hear during the day a batch of petitions which have raised the issue of alleged police atrocities against students at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia here during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 11:34 am

tags #CAA #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #NRC #Supreme Court

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.