SC advocate writes to UPSC seeking postponement of civil services prelims

Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has written to the chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) seeking postponement of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled to be conducted on October 4.

In his letter dated August 20, Srivastava said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is far worse now than it was on May 20, when the decision to push the exam to October was taken. The civil services prelims were originally scheduled to be held on May 31 earlier this year.



69,000 COVID Cases added in last 24-Hours! Situation is more alarming than ever!

On behalf of a group of UPSC Civil Services aspirants, I have submitted a Representation to the UPSC Chairman, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam. pic.twitter.com/UrSpffXguG Close August 21, 2020

"There are several civil services aspirants who are working as frontline COVID-19 warriors in different hospitals and administrative departments. It would not only be difficult for them to leave the place of work and travel to their examination centres, but their absence at such critical time may lead to immense suffering for COVID-19 patients," Srivastava said in the letter.

He added that it would be tough for 'Divyang' aspirants to travel to the exam centres during the pandemic.

Also, he said that the restrictions on rail, road and air travel would make it difficult for many candidates to reach their exam centres.

Another point that Srivastava emphasised upon in his letter was that if the exams are held in October, there is a high chance of candidates contracting coronavirus at their respective centres and thereafter infecting their family members, especially the more vulnerable (elderly and young children).

The letter further said that candidates in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of the North-East are unable to prepare for the civil services exam online due to poor internet access.

Also Read: Supreme Court lawyer writes to PMO seeking JEE/NEET postponement

Thus, he has sought that the civil services exam must be postponed until the COVID-19 curve is flattened in India. He quoted an ICMR study that said India is likely to witness COVID-19 peak in November 2020.