App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBSP chief seeks explanation from 2 MLAs over reports of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The two MLAs been asked to submit their explanation in a week's time, Rajbhar said, adding it is necessary that the truth is known.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has sought an explanation from two party MLAs following reports that they cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election.

After a recent meeting with Amit Shah, the BJP's national president, Rajbhar, a Cabinet minister in state government, declared his four-MLA strong party's support for the saffron party candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections held yesterday.

"I have served notices to Kailash Nath Sonekar and Tirveni Ram seeking an explanation following reports in a section of media that they cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election," he said.

The two MLAs been asked to submit their explanation in a week's time, Rajbhar said, adding it is necessary that the truth is known.

In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP yesterday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after losing two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.

The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.