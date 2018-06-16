App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

SBSP chief meets SP leader, sparks speculation

Rajbhar told reporters that his will remain an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party up to 2024

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar met SP leader Shivpal Yadav here today, triggering speculation that he may pull out of the ruling alliance.

Both leaders, however, denied the possibility and said no politics was discussed during the 10-minute closed-door meeting at the Circuit House here.

Rajbhar told reporters that his will remain an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party up to 2024.

He described the meeting with the Samajwadi Party leader as a courtesy call, saying Yadav had helped him when the SBSP was not part of the state government.

Rajbhar said he met Shivpal Yadav to pay his respects.

The SBSP chief has been critical of some of the policies of the Yogi Adityanath government even as a member of the state Cabinet.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 10:10 am

tags #BJP #India #Politics #SP

