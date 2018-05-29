App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 29, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Vijay Mallya in UK court: Report

A British court recently refused to overturn a worldwide freezing order on Vijay Mallya'a asets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India is likely to begin bankruptcy proceedings against absconding businessman Vijay Mallya in a UK court, according to an Economic Times report.

Lawyers representing Mallya and SBI told the paper that the bankruptcy application would be filed soon.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"The lenders would have to first prove beyond doubt that Mallya owes them money, which is not less than 5,000 pounds, for their claim to be admitted and that will not be a problem because the English courts have recognised the Indian debt recovery tribunal order against Mallya," a source told the paper.

The Group Chairman of United Breweries reportedly owes SBI Rs 1,600 crore, which he had taken as loan for the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Two weeks back, a British court refused to overturn a ruling by India's Debt Recovery Tribunal and upheld a worldwide freezing order on Mallya's assets.

The case in Debt Recovery Tribunal was filed by an SBI-led consortium of 13 banks to recover around $1.5 billion from the defunct carrier.

tags #India #SBI #Vijay Mallya

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.