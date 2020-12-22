SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application begins for recruitment of specialist cadre officers, check here for more details

live bse live

State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for the recruitment notification of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for SBI Recruitment 2021 on the official website sbi.co.in. The application for all the posts begins from today i.e December 22 and the last date for the registration and payment of fees is January 11, 2021.

As per the official notification, the online test can be conducted tentatively in February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards tentatively.

The SBI SO Recruitment 2021 is being done for various posts like deputy manager, assistant manager, manager, marketing manager, fire engineer, IT security expert, security analyst, Project Manager, Application Architect and Technical Lead and others.

The selection procedure for Engineer (Fire) and Manager (Credit Procedures) will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview while for the other posts the selection will be based on the online test and interview.

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ ST candidates.

Here's How to apply:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Apply”).

Candidates should fill the application carefully.

Once the application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of a candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered.

When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Candidates should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only.

Once the application is filled completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of fee.

Before making payment of fee / final submission, please reverify submitted application details as after payment of fee / final submission, facility of change/ edit in the application will not be available.

The bank will not accept requests for any change / edit in the application data after final submission / payment of fee.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.