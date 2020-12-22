MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application begins for recruitment of specialist cadre officers, check here for more details

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for SBI Recruitment 2021 on the official website sbi.co.in.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for the recruitment notification of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for SBI Recruitment 2021 on the official website sbi.co.in. The application for all the posts begins from today i.e December 22 and the last date for the registration and payment of fees is January 11, 2021.

As per the official notification, the online test can be conducted tentatively in February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards tentatively.

The SBI SO Recruitment 2021 is being done for various posts like deputy manager, assistant manager, manager, marketing manager, fire engineer, IT security expert, security analyst, Project Manager, Application Architect and Technical Lead and others.

Here is the table for the complete list of posts, vacancy and age limit:
PostsMaximum AgeVacancy
Manager (Marketing) (MMGS- III)4012
Deputy Manager (Marketing) (MMGS-II)3526
Manager (Credit Procedures) (MMGS-III)25-352
Assistant Manager (Systems) (JMGS-I)30183
Deputy Manager (Systems) (MMGS-II)3317
IT Security Expert (MMGS-III)3815
Project Manager (MMGS-III)3814
Application Architect (MMGS-III)385
Technical Lead (MMGS-III)382
Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) (JMGS-I)2840
Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) (MMGS-II)3360
Manager (Network Security Specialist) (MMGS-III)4512
Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) (MMGS-III)4520
Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) (MMGS-II)21-3528
Engineer (Fire) (JMGS-I)4016

The selection procedure for Engineer (Fire) and Manager (Credit Procedures) will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview while for the other posts the selection will be based on the online test and interview.

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ ST candidates.

Close

Related stories

Here's How to apply:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Apply”).

Candidates should fill the application carefully.

Once the application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of a candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered.

When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Candidates should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only.

Once the application is filled completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of fee.

Before making payment of fee / final submission, please reverify submitted application details as after payment of fee / final submission, facility of change/ edit in the application will not be available.

The bank will not accept requests for any change / edit in the application data after final submission / payment of fee.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #education #employment #India #jobs #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.