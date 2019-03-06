SBI SO recruitment 2019: Selected applicants can get a salary up to Rs 40 lakh

The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of specialist officers (SO) for 2019 on a contract basis. The openings are for a total of eight vacancies and the last date to register is March 24, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply for the post online through the link given on the bank's website: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview followed by a demo session on a topic, after which result will be announced.

Recruitments are for different posts across India at the special officers' cadre. Apart from filling the form online, candidates will also have to send the copies of supporting documents to the SBI head office.

The list of SO posts up for recruitment:

> Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (executive education) – 3> Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing) – 2> Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking) – 2

> Marketing executive SBIL Kolkata – 1

Eligibility criteria:

> Work experience: Candidates must have a minimum of three years of work experience after post graduation.

> Education: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with minimum 55 percent marks. For the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive, an MBA degree is required.

Follow these steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019: