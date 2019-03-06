App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Selected applicants can get a salary up to Rs 40 lakh

SBI has invited applications for different posts across India for the special officers' cadre.

Moneycontrol News
The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of specialist officers (SO) for 2019 on a contract basis. The openings are for a total of eight vacancies and the last date to register is March 24, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply for the post online through the link given on the bank's website: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview followed by a demo session on a topic, after which result will be announced.

Recruitments are for different posts across India at the special officers' cadre. Apart from filling the form online, candidates will also have to send the copies of supporting documents to the SBI head office.

The list of SO posts up for recruitment: 

> Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (executive education) – 3
> Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing) – 2
> Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking) – 2

> Marketing executive SBIL Kolkata – 1

Eligibility criteria:

> Work experience: Candidates must have a minimum of three years of work experience after post graduation.

> Education: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with minimum 55 percent marks. For the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive, an MBA degree is required.

Follow these steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit either of these websites:  https://www.sbi.co.in/careers or https://bank.sbi/careers.
Step 2: Click on 'Join SBI' option on the top left corner and from the dropdown options select 'Current Opening'. You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 3: Click on 'Recruitment of specialist cadre officer in State Bank of Idia on contract basis'.
Step 4: Select 'Apply Online'.
Step 5: Click on 'new registration', fill details and submit.
Step 6: Log-in using the registration number.
Step 7: Fill the form and upload the required documents and images.
Step 8: Make the payment.Salary: For all faculty posts the salary is between the range of Rs 25 to Rs 40 lakh for marketing executives it is Rs 25 lakh per annum.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Economy #India #jobs #State Bank of India

