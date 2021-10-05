MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: SBI releases notification for 2056 vacancies; Check all details

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Candidates are required to register on-line for the recruitment process which will be held in three phases.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender State Bank of India has released applications to recruit Probationary Officers (POs). The recruitment process will be held in three phases where eligible candidates are required to register online.

Candidates can visit the bank's website and check the detailed advertisement to ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Here are all the details 

How to apply

-Candidates can apply online only from 5 October to 25 October. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Close

Related stories

-Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website — https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

-After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.

Essential Academic Qualifications

-Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government.

-Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2021.

-Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31 December 2021.

-Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

Key dates

Online registration: October 5 to October 25

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination - November/ December 2021

Phase-II: Online Main Examination - December 2021

Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) - 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2022

Age Limit

-As of 01.04.2021, not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1.04.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 1.04.2000 and not earlier than 2.04.1991 (both days inclusive).

-Relaxation in upper age limit shall be 5 years for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, 3 years for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 15 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #jobs #SBI PO Recruitment 2021 #vacancies
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.