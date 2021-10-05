SBI PO Recruitment 2021: SBI releases notification for 2056 vacancies; Check all details

Floating ATM at Dal Lake. Image: Twitter/SBI

India's largest lender State Bank of India has released applications to recruit Probationary Officers (POs). The recruitment process will be held in three phases where eligible candidates are required to register online.

Candidates can visit the bank's website and check the detailed advertisement to ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Here are all the details

How to apply

-Candidates can apply online only from 5 October to 25 October. No other mode of application will be accepted.

-Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website — https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

-After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.

Essential Academic Qualifications

-Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government.

-Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2021.

-Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31 December 2021.

-Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

Key dates

Online registration: October 5 to October 25

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination - November/ December 2021

Phase-II: Online Main Examination - December 2021

Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) - 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2022

Age Limit

-As of 01.04.2021, not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1.04.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 1.04.2000 and not earlier than 2.04.1991 (both days inclusive).

-Relaxation in upper age limit shall be 5 years for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, 3 years for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 15 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST).