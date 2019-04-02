App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI PO 2019: Applications open from April 2; how to apply at sbi.co.in

Here are the details of the SBI PO application, probationary officer salary and important dates for the 2,000 vacancies at State Bank of India that can be accessed at sbi.co.in/careers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
State Bank of India (SBI) has opened up the application process for the probationary officers (PO) for 2019. SBI PO 2019 applications opened on April 2 and will close on April 22 for 2,000 vacancies.

Eligible candidates have to register online for the SBI probationary officer recruitment process. The recruitment process will be held in three phases, including preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise & interview.

Candidates between the age of 21-30 years can apply for the SBI probationary officer positions. Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the probationary officer post. General category candidates get a maximum chance of four attempts while others get seven. Persons with disability in the SC/ST category do not have any such restrictions.

Currently, the SBI probationary officer starting basic pay is Rs 27,620. The officials will also be eligible for HRA, medical, dearness allowance among others. SBI probationary officers' total salary compensation per annum on CTC basis will be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and a maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh depending on the place of posting and other factors.

Every year, almost 1 million candidates apply for the SBI PO recruitments. The preliminary examination will have an online objective test of 100 marks. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both these will be conducted online

Here is how you can apply for SBI PO 2019:

> Visit the SBI Careers page at sbi.co.in/careers/ or https://bank.sbi/careers/
> Click on ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposmar19/ or ongoing-recruitment to find out about the important dates and fees
> Register yourself on the portal and fill out the form
> After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode
> After successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form will be generated> Print the receipt for future reference
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:25 pm

