SBI invites application for 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment; more details here

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of 2000 Probationary Officers (PO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on its official sbi.co.in.

As per the official notification, the online application started on November 14 and late date to apply and pay the fees is December 4. The last date for printing the application is December 19.

Of the 2000 vacancies, 810 vacancies are for general category, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

The bank also announced on its official twitter account saying, "Here's an opportunity to work with India's largest bank. SBI is hiring Probationary Officers."

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

The candidates must not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 1999 and not earlier than April 2, 1990.

A graduate from any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is eligible to apply. Candidates with Chartered Accountant certification may also apply. Those candidates who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they must produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.07.2020.

Activity Tentative dates Starting Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission 14th November 2020 Last Date of Online Registration and Fee Submission 4th December 2020 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd week of December 2020 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 31st Dec 2020 & 2 December 31 and and 2nd, 4th, 5th January, 2021 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination 3rd week of January 2021 Download of Main Examination Call letter 3rd week of January 2021 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 29, 2021 Declaration of Result of Main Examination 3rd/4th week of February 2021 Download of Phase-III Call Letter 3rd/4th week of February 2021 onwards Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) February/ March 2021 Declaration of Final Result Last week of March 2021 Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 2 nd week of December 2020 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training 3rd/ 4th week of December 2020

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-tier process: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and final Interview.

The starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers will Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD.

Exam procedure and pattern

For the Preliminary Examination, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The duration of the objective based test will be one hour for 100 marks. A candidate who clear the preliminary exams will be able to appear or the main exams.

Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks.

The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type the answers on the computer.

The duration of objective test will be three hours and it will accessed on four section - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language.

The duration of the descriptive test will be 30 minutes which will have English essay and letter writing.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3rd phase may comprise of (i) Interview only (50 marks) or (ii) Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in Phase-III to be considered for final selection. The candidates will have to qualify both in Main examination and Phase-III i.e the interviews separately.