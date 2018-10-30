App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI halves daily ATM withdrawal to Rs 20K for certain card holders from October 31

The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has halved the daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs for certain debit-card holders to Rs 20,000 from October 31.

The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank customers.

However, customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.

As per a senior SBI official, the average cash withdrawal from ATMs per card is less than Rs 20,000 and the move will help in checking frauds and promote digital transaction.

related news

About a month ago, the SBI had alerted its customers holding Classic and Maestro debit cards regarding reduction of cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from ATM starting October 31.

The SBI had put out the following message on its website:

"Daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro debit cards has been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from October 31.

"If you require higher daily cash withdrawal limit, please apply for a higher card variant."

SBI Managing Director PK Gupta had said the reduction in withdrawal intends to protect customers from fraudulent cash withdrawals from ATMs and also to spur more digital transactions.

"We analysed all the ATM transactions and we found that most of them are less than Rs 20,000 a day. In case of frauds reported to us, we found that in all such cases withdrawals of Rs 40,000 (the maximum) have happened. So, this is basically to protect the customers and secondly, we want that more digital transactions should happen," Gupta had said.

If any customer wants higher limit of cash withdrawal, he or she can ask for a higher variant card.

When asked how many such customers/cards are to be impacted due to this reduced limit, he said a very large number of customers fall into this category.

However, the bank has lots of customers with higher variant debit card, so they are not impacted.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 07:27 pm

tags #Business #India #State Bank of India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.