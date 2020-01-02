App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2020: Registrations for 8,000 vacancies open from Jan 3 to Jan 26 on bank website

There are 8,000 vacancies for the position, and candidates are allowed to apply for vacancies in one state only.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The State Bank of India on January 2 released the notification for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre.

The online registration process will start on January 3, 2020. The last date for registration and payment of fees for the same is January 26, 2020, the bank said in a release.

Interested candidates can access the advertisement here.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online either through https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The tentative dates for the examination to the posts are as follows:

Preliminary exam: February/ March 2020

Main exam: April 19, 2020

There are nearly 8,000 vacancies for the position, and candidates are allowed to apply for vacancies in one state only.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Business #India #State Bank of India

