SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Online registration for the 8,000 vacancies closes on Jan 26

The online registration for the State Bank of India clerk recruitment 2020, which began on January 3, would end on January 26. Also, the last date for candidates to print their application is February 10.

There are 8,000 vacancies in total for the post of junior associates (customer support and sales), out of which 7,870 are in the general recruitment drive while the remaining 130 are under the special recruitment drive.

The preliminary examination will be tentatively conducted in February or March while the tentative date for the main examination is April 19.

The basic conditions for eligibility are that a candidate must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised college or university and must not be below 20 years or above 28 years of age as on January 1, 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification for category-wise age relaxation.

The selection process consists of an online test (preliminary and main exam) and a test of the specified local language opted for by the candidate.