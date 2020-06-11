App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI board to consider raising up to $1.5 billion via bonds

"The executive committee of the central board in its meeting held today (Thursday), on June 11, 2020, inter alia approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single or multiple tranches up to $1.5 billion," it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on June 11 said that its board will consider raising up to $1.5 billion by issuing bonds during the current financial year.

"The executive committee of the central board in its meeting held today (Thursday), on June 11, 2020, inter alia approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single or multiple tranches up to $1.5 billion," it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI said the capital is proposed to be raised through public and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2020-21.

Close

Last week, SBI said it is considering to raise up to $1.5 billion (about Rs 11,330 crore) through a public offer and/or private placement of bonds.

related news

Earlier, in November, SBI raised Rs 3,813.60 crore through perpetual bonds to fund its business growth.

Shares of SBI on Thursday ended 5.64 percent down to Rs 177.20 apeice on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #banking #Bond News #Business #India #Market news #SBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.