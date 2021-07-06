SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application notified for 6100 posts @sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) has notified vacancies for 6,100 posts for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link given on these websites nsdcindia.org, apprenticeshipindia.org, bfsissc.com or sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6,100 posts, of which, 2,577 vacancies are for the General category, 1375 for OBC, 977 for SC, 604 for EWS, and 567 for ST.

Who can apply for SBI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021?

Candidates aged between 20 and 28 years as of October 31, 2020, and have completed their graduation from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only and can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

The applicants from the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 300. Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying the fee. The selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language followed by medical examination. Candidates are requested to read the official notification on the link for further details.

On selection, the apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month and are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.