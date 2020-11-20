SBI Apprentice 2020: State Bank of India invites applications for 8,500 vacancies -- all you need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) on November 20 notified SBI Apprentice 2020 openings for 8,500 vacancies. Registration will be open from November 20 to December 12, 2020. Online examination to select candidates has been tentatively scheduled for January 2021.

The vacancies are for three years apprenticeship, post which the candidates may or may not be employed as full-time staff. Selected candidates will be eligible for remuneration of Rs 15,000 per month in the first year, Rs 16,500/month in the second year and Rs 19,000/month in the third year.

How to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020:

>> Online Application: Candidates can apply online on these websites:

- https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship

- https://apprenticeshipindia.org,

- http://bfsissc.com,

- https://bank.sbi/careers, or

- https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Age:

Candidates Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on October 31, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than November 1, 1992, and not later than October 31, 2000 (both days inclusive).

Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must be a graduate from a recognised University/ Institute as on October 31, 2020

>> Breakdown of spots available: There are 1,388 SC vacancies, 725 ST vacancies, 1,948 OBC vacancies, 844 EWS vacancies, 3,595 UR vacancies – total 8,500 vacancies.

>> Training process: Duration of training is for three years only. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during the three years apprenticeship in the Bank.

>> Stipend/Benefits: The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs 15,000/month during first year, Rs 16,500/month during second year and Rs 19,000/month during third year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 minutes General English 25 25 15 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes

>> Final Selection will be subject to:

- Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application

- Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above

- Declared fit in the Medical examination.

>> Fees/Intimation Charges: (Non-Refundable):

- Rs 300 for General/OBC/EWS candidates

- No fees for SC/ST/PWD candidates