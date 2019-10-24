Sawantwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sawantwadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sawantwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sawantwadi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Sawantwadi is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sawantwadi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.04% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.76% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar won this seat by a margin of 41192 votes, which was 28.23% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 145892 votes.Deepak Vasant Kesarkar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 18418 votes. NCP polled 131405 votes, 48.27% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am