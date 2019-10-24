Sawantwadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sawantwadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sawantwadi is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sawantwadi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 66.04% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.76% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar won this seat by a margin of 41192 votes, which was 28.23% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 145892 votes.