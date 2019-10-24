Savner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Savner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Savner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Savner constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Savner is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Voter turnout was 69.17% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.45% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal won this seat by a margin of 9209 votes, which was 4.93% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 186879 votes.Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3472 votes. INC polled 175056 votes, 47.1% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am