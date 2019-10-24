Savner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Savner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Savner is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Savner Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 69.17% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.45% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal won this seat by a margin of 9209 votes, which was 4.93% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 186879 votes.