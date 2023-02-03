English
    Savings via tax-free instruments Rs 4 lakh crore: Revenue secretary

    Household savings today are 27-30 percent of India's GDP and the schemes announced in Budget 2023, especially for senior citizens and women, will help the country in improving the savings rate, said Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

    Household savings through tax saving instruments is just Rs 4 lakh crore, which is 16 percent of total savings, and shifting to a new tax regime won't endanger the country's savings rate, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

    He said the total household savings today are 27-30 percent of India's GDP and the schemes announced in Budget 2023, especially for senior citizens and women, will help the country in improving the savings rate.

    "I would also like to point out that the savings through tax exemptions is actually a very small portion of the total savings of our country, which are about Rs 25 lakh crore for households. Savings through tax (saving) instruments are only Rs 4 lakh crore. You know people are now investing otherwise," Malhotra said at a CII post-budget event.

    To encourage taxpayers to shift to exemption-less tax regime, the Budget 2023-24 has proposed changes to the new optional tax regime which provides that no tax would be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh.